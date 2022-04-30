Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Celebs Mourn Country Star With Moving Tributes

Frederick Breedon/UPI/Shutterstock

Following Ashley's announcement, an outpouring of love from fellow musicians, celebrities and long-time listeners quickly took over social media. Read their moving tributes below.

Carrie Underwood: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"

Travis Tritt: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Maren Morris: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago."

Kristen Johnson: "I'm so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family."

Hoda Kotb: "So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind RIP."

Andy Cohen: "I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit."

Rosanna Arquette: "I'm very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her."

Bobby Bones: "RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She'd sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it."

Gov. Mike Huckabee: "Devastated by death of Naomi Judd who w/ daughter @Wynonna was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable. #sad"

K. Michelle: "Omg R.I.P Naomi Judd. The Judds were the first country artist I ever listened to. I knew that Love can build a bridge album word for word. U were my first, you made me fall in love with country music . To this day in my home your picture stands tall. Thanks for years of music."

Cole Swindell: "Naomi Judd so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music.."

John Rich: "So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds"

Joan & the Roses: "@juddsofficial SLAYED the #CMTAwards just a few weeks ago. I am shocked. Stunned. Jaw dropped. Rest In Peace, "Mama Judd". Crazy trip writing this. What the f—! My love to @Wynonna and @AshleyJudd . I can't even imagine. Just sending healing & comfort. ���� #NaomiJudd"

Crystal Gayle: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family."