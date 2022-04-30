Ashton Kutcher Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage With Thomas Rhett at Stagecoach Festival

Watch : "Dude, Where's My Car?" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

Hello, Wisconsin? We are not all alright.

During his headlining performance at the Stagecoach Festival in California on April 29, country star Thomas Rhett was joined onstage by an extra special guest: his longtime pal Ashton Kutcher. Accompanied by fellow musician HARDY, the trio performed a rollicking rendition of Garth Brooks' 1990 hit "Friends In Low Places."

Ashton wore a white cowboy hat, red bandana and a gray t-shirt that reads, "Support your local farmer." The new country crooner completed his look with a pair of blue jeans.

It seems like the song holds a special place in both Thomas and Ashton's friendship. In addition to performing it at Stagecoach, they also sang the track together back in 2016, when Ashton joined Thomas for his Back Porch Revival show in support of the Native Fund in Iowa City.

"Thanks for helping me out @aplusk," Thomas shared on Instagram at the time. "Your hometown crowd in Iowa City brought the heat! #Kinnickstadium #Nativefund."