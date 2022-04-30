Ashton Kutcher Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage With Thomas Rhett at Stagecoach Festival

Hello, Wisconsin? We are not all alright.
During his headlining performance at the Stagecoach Festival in California on April 29, country star Thomas Rhett was joined onstage by an extra special guest: his longtime pal Ashton Kutcher. Accompanied by fellow musician HARDY, the trio performed a rollicking rendition of Garth Brooks' 1990 hit "Friends In Low Places."
Ashton wore a white cowboy hat, red bandana and a gray t-shirt that reads, "Support your local farmer." The new country crooner completed his look with a pair of blue jeans.
It seems like the song holds a special place in both Thomas and Ashton's friendship. In addition to performing it at Stagecoach, they also sang the track together back in 2016, when Ashton joined Thomas for his Back Porch Revival show in support of the Native Fund in Iowa City.
"Thanks for helping me out @aplusk," Thomas shared on Instagram at the time. "Your hometown crowd in Iowa City brought the heat! #Kinnickstadium #Nativefund."
The Ranch actor, 44, and his wife (and former That ‘70s Show co-star) Mila Kunis, 39, are long-time country music fans who have frequented Stagecoach going all the way back to 2014.
In fact, as Thomas told his label in 2019, he and Ashton were first introduced at the festival and, later on, ended up having dinner together.
"And I remember him and his wife Mila Kunis, which is crazy, invited me and Lauren [Akins] to dinner one night in L.A. And we're sitting there going, 'Are we seriously about to go to dinner with them?'" Thomas shared at the time. "Before we walked in we're like crossing our fingers like, 'Please be as cool as we think you are.'"
"We walked in and just immediately hit it off and we've gotten to become decently close with them," Thomas continued. "I never in a million years would've dreamed that one of my favorite actors would have been a fan of mine without ever meeting him before."