Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Return Trip to Italy With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are vacationing in Italy again, this time as an engaged couple. Check out details and photos from their romantic return visit.

Kourtney Kardashian showcased a sexy look while vacationing with Travis Barker in Italy, in what marked their second joint trip to the country and their first as an engaged couple.

Kourtney, 42, wore a black thong bikini under a sheer coverup while hanging out with her fiancé by the shore of Lake Como on April 29. Kourtney and Travis, 46, were photographed walking together and also making out on a lounge chair.

Travis shared a few pics from their trip on his Instagram Story, including images of lakefront homes and the 5-star lakefront hotel Villa d'Este, taken from a boat. He also posted a photo of himself holding a sandwich from the vegan restaurant Vegami.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted arriving hand-in-hand at their hotel in Milan.

Last August, Kourtney and Travis vacationed in Genoa, Portofino and Venice and were photographed packing on the PDA several times. One steamy pic irritated her ex Scott Disick so much that he DMed the image to her other ex, Younes Bendjima, about it.

On the premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, which was released on April 14, Kourtney reveals that Scott texted her about the leaked messages, saying, "I'm so sorry, I DMed your ex-boyfriend, who I can't stand," and asked if he could apologize to Travis.

Kourtney said, "And then I wrote him, 'This is despicable.'"

Travis and Kourtney, both parents of three children each, got engaged last October after dating for less than a year but following many years of friendship. Earlier this month, the couple exchanged vows in a non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammys.

A source later told E! News that the two are "planning to legally get married this year" and have been "focusing on having a baby." The couple's journey to conceive through IVF is also documented on The Kardashians.

See photos of Kourtney and Travis on their return trip to Italy:

Welcome to Milan

The two return to Italy, this time as an engaged couple, in April 2022. They are photographed walking in Milan, accompanied by bodyguards.

Bikini Babe

Kourtney showcases a sexy look.

Lake Como

The two check out the sights.

Ciao Bella!

Kourtney showcases an elegant style.

Italian Portrait

Kourtney shared this pic on her Instagram, writing, "Buona sera, signorina," which means, "Good evening, Miss."

Taking a Ride

They're on a boat!

What a View

The two check out the lakefront villas, as seen in Travis' video.

Boat Ride

Kourtney shared her own video from their ride.

Cappucino, Anyone?
Dinner Time
Buon Appetito!

The couple is served wine and desserts.

Fancy!
Very Fancy!
Nom Nom

Lil snackie snack.

Villa d'Este

Do you like luxury?

Lake Como Sights

