Find Out the Story Behind Taylor Swift's Sweet Message to Super-Fan Nikki Glaser

Never in her wildest dreams did Nikki Glaser think Taylor Swift would comment on her Instagram.
The actress, comedian, and Swiftie revealed the story behind her social media interaction with the Grammy-winning singer on the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.
"She has commented on one of my posts before. That is a true thing that happened, and I only read it once and I can't read it again because it's just too much for me," she revealed. In the January 2020 Instagram post, Glaser apologized for a soundbite of her featured in Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana, calling the singer and her friends "too skinny."
The joke hit a little too close to home for Glaser, who has shared the singer's battle with eating disorders for many years.
Thankfully, there is no bad blood between the two, as Swift left a comment on the post, saying, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves."
The comment continued, "I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggles with some of the same things I've struggles with. Sending a massive hug."
As for whether Glaser would consider sliding into Swift's DMs one day? "I would never DM Taylor Swift," she said. "She has a lot going on and she does not need to bother with me and my obsession with her. I'm just too much."
Glaser has attempted to shoot her shot with other famous faces, revealing an "embarrassing" years-old DM she sent to Eminem.
"I DM-ed him, ‘Best part of the show. Killed it!' It was some awards show he was on, and he was the best part of the show and he did kill it," she said. "He did not read it yet."
Well-known for her numerous Comedy Central roast appearances, one of her roast jokes led to a hilarious DM from NBA star Blake Griffin.
"After The Roast of Alec Baldwin, I did a bunch of jokes about how I wanted to bang Blake Griffin and people all over Twitter are like, ‘Blake, f--k Nikki Glaser. Please, god, put her out of her misery,' and just making a bunch of jokes," she shared. "We were constantly being tagged. I knew he was seeing it and I was seeing it, and I was like, ‘Ugh, this is actually really embarrassing.' And so he slid into my DMs and said, ‘The people have spoken. Let's stop f--king around.' It was good."
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres tonight, May 1, at 10 p.m. on E!.