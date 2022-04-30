Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg has moved on with real estate agent Andrew Beyer after announcing that he and Bobby Boyd were divorcing.

Romance in real estate.

After teasing that he was dating someone new, following his split with husband Bobby BoydMillion Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg has revealed that the new man in his life is Andrew Beyer.

He re-shared a friend's Instagram Story on April 28 that showed the pair leaning in for an intimate moment.

Like Josh, 36, Andrew is also a real estate agent. He appears to be close friends with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade. The two have several photos together on each other's Instagram accounts and have been photographed out together in Los Angeles, where some tabloids have mistaken them for a couple

Last month, Josh confirmed to E! News that he was in new relationship, two weeks after announcing his divorce from his husband of five years. While he didn't name Andrew at the time, he shared that the two first crossed paths professionally five years ago but nothing turned romantic until his marriage ended.

"It came a couple of weeks after Bobby and I split," Josh told E! News. "We went on a date and things went from there. We found that we really got along well and liked each other a lot."

Admitting he was "open to whatever new adventure came along," the real estate mogul clarified that Andrew is the first person he's dated since the breakup. 

After tying the knot in 2017, Josh and Bobby, who is also a real estate agent, announced their divorce in separate Instagram statements on March 4.

"This was not a rash or impulsive decision," Josh explained in his post. "We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

He continued, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that." 

Bobby's message echoed his ex's respectful tone, and he said he would always be grateful for their "whirlwind of a love story."

"If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work," Bobby wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn't enough."

He added, "We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I'm forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist."

