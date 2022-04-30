Soccer Player Hope Solo Entering Alcohol Treatment Program After Arrest for DWI and Child Abuse

Watch : Hope Solo Arrested for DWI and Child Abuse

Hope Solo has volunteered to enter into an alcohol program nearly a month after her arrest.

The soccer star, who was initially slated to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this May, has asked for her induction to be deferred until 2023 as she "will be voluntarily entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol," Solo announced on April 29.

"I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023," she said in a statement shared to her social media accounts. "At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family: I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

On the same day of her announcement, the National Soccer Hall of Fame confirmed the postponement of Solo's induction, saying in a separate statement that the organization "fully supports her decision and looks forward to honoring her and her historic achievements at next year's induction ceremony."