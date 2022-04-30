20 Under $50 Sneakers on Nordstrom Rack That Are Comfortable & Chic

Looking for comfortable sneakers that can last you the whole day? Nordstrom Rack has under $50 deals on sneakers from Superga, Adidas, Nike and more.

Apr 30, 2022
When you're spending a lot more time out and about, you need a comfortable pair of shoes that can last you all day long. After all, no one actually enjoys dealing with blisters after a 12 hour day at a theme park, a music festival or a day long adventure exploring a new city.

The good news is, a quality pair of sneakers doesn't have to break the bank. Thanks to Nordstrom Rack, you can find a pair of chic and comfortable sneakers from brands you love like Nike, Adidas, Superga, Steve Madden and more for under $50. If you're in the market for some new shoes for spring and summer, Nordstrom Rack is the place to shop

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding a limited time flash sale on Adidas where prices start as low as $20. You can score some great deals on top-rated shopper faves like the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Slip-On Sneaker or the cool Adidas Retrorun Sneaker, both of which are just under $50. 

We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals on sneakers you can find on Nordstrom Rack today. Check those out below. 

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Superga's best-selling Cotu sneaker is a versatile wardrobe staple. It was designed with a cushioned footbed to provide all day comfort, and it's currently available in six colors on Nordstrom Rack. Right now you can snag a pair for yourself for just $45. 

$65
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Sidewak Low Top Sneaker

These casual-cool sneakers from Madewell come with a removable foam-cushioned insole, so they were built for comfort. They're also perfect for every season so you're sure to get a lot of use out of these. 

$88
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Advantage Perforated Strip Sneaker

The Adidas Advantage Perforated Strip Sneaker features their signature Cloudfoam cushion so you can wear these all day long without any issues. They're available in four options on Nordstrom Rack, including this fun Almost Lime design. To get the best fit, reviewers recommend sizing down. 

$65
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Melissa x Vivienne Westwood Brighton Sneaker

Want something that's a little more unique? These flexible low-top sneakers featuring stylish cutouts are definitely worth a look. They come in black, white and light pink, and they're on sale for as low as $45. 

$169
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Keds Triple Kick Twill Sneaker

This pair of Keds sneakers are not only cushioned, they also feature a triple-thick platform for a bit of a lift. As one shopper wrote, "I like it so much that I got a back up pair in case these get dirty. I also got the tan ones and now I'm thinking about the leather leopard print ones!" 

$65
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Nike AD Comfort Sneaker

These Nike sneakers have "comfort" in the name, so naturally, you'd expect them to be nothing less than comfortable. Lucky for us all, Nordstrom Rack reviewers say these shoes live up to that name. In fact one wrote, "I absolutely love these sneakers! They are so comfortable and easy to get on without having laces! So comfortable right out of the box!" There are four colors to choose from. 

$65
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas PureMotion Adapt Running Shoe

The Adidas PureMotion Adapt Running Shoe feature a laceless closure and soft cushioning for max comfort. These have over 1,300 reviews, a majority of which are positive. According to a number of shoppers, these comfortable sneakers actually feel like you're walking on clouds!

 

$65
$50
Nordstorm Rack

Adidas Bravada Sneaker

These off-white '80s-inspired sneakers from Adidas were designed for walking the streets in total comfort. It features a "super-soft" cushioned sockliner to keep you moving all day long without any problems.Right now, it's on sale for $46. 

$55
$46
Nordstrom Rack

Muk Luks Boardwalk Stroll Sneaker

For a more fun and colorful option, check out Muk Luk's Boardwalk Stroll Sneaker. It was "designed to move," features memory foam cushioning and is topped off by a cute braided accent. Very cute. 

$55
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Puma Carina Leather Platform Sneaker

If you're looking for a clean white pair of sneakers, these classic leather platform sneakers from Puma are great options. They're originally $65 but are on sale now for $45. 

$65
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Slip-On Sneaker

These white slip-on sneakers from Adidas were made for casual strolls around town or lazy days at home. According to one reviewer, these shoes are a worthwhile purchase. "Shoes fit like a glove," they wrote. "No 'break-in' needed. A great buy for a great pair of shoes!"

$65
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Raiza Platform Sneaker

As much as we love our white sneakers, sometimes you just want to shake it up a bit with a pop of color. These pink Raiza Platform Sneakers from Vince Camuto are on sale right now for $30. 

$79
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Retrorun Sneaker

These stylish retro-inspired sneakers from Adidas come highly recommended by Nordstrom Rack shoppers. According to one reviewer, they get "so many compliments" and are "very comfortable." Another said they "add just a little bit of excitement to a jeans and t-shirt look." If you want to snag a pair for yourself, it's on sale now for $50. 

$65
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Dr. Scholl’s Wink Lace Sneaker

Dr. Scholl's Wink Lace Sneaker feel "like butter, but better," according to one shopper. "These felt comfy the instant I put them on," they wrote. Although these have laces, they are slip-ons, so they're perfect for anyone who's constantly in a rush every morning. Since they're from Dr. Scholl's, they feature Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort and support. 

$75
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Timberland Skyla Bay Chukka Boot

Timberland's Skyla Bay Chukka Boot features a cool colorblock look and a durable rubber sole. It's also made from responsibly sourced leather. According to one reviewer, "These Chukka Boots are so comfortable and I absolutely fell in love with the Medium Gray/Pink color. I did not experience any swelling of my feel nor did my feet hurt while wearing these. I wore them for about five hours. I will definitely be purchasing a few other pairs!" Sounds like a winner to us. 

$90
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Superga Organic Canvas Low Top Sneaker 

These low top sneakers from Superga's organic collection will complete your casual everyday look. It's originally $65, but it's on sale today for under $50. 

$65
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Bravada Mid Sneaker

Adidas' Bravada Mid Sneakers were inspired by skate styles and were designed to add a "throwback vibe" to your look. As a bonus, it features the brand's super-soft Cloudfoam cushioning, so you'll be stylish and comfy all throughout the day. 

 

$60
$47
Nordstrom Rack

DV Dolce Vita Lace Up White Sole Sneaker

These sneakers from DV Dolce Vita are comfortable, padded and perfect for everyday use. As one shopper wrote, "These are very cute shoes! I didn't want to spend money on Nikes so I got this as a dupe. I think it's perfect." There are three colors to choose from and prices start at $34. 

$65
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Superga 2730 Cotu Lace-Up Platform Sneaker

Now here's an incredible deal you don't want to miss. Superga's Cotu Lace-Up Platform Sneaker, originally $80, is on sale today for just $21. What a total steal!

$80
$21
Nordstrom Rack

Jessica Simpson Eyden Slide Platform Sneaker

These platform mule tennis shoes from Jessica Simpson are so perfect for this time of year. According to one reviewer, these are both stylish and comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for $22. Such a great deal! 

$89
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more affordable finds to shop this weekend? These brand new necklaces from the Disney x BaubleBar collection are on sale for just $15. 

