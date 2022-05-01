Busy Philipps Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Busy Philipps because we think you'll like her picks. Busy is a paid spokesperson for Rao's Homemade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When you have a good marinara sauce on hand, you can make so many delicious things, from pasta to Bloody Mary's. Just ask Busy Philipps who partnered with her longtime favorite sauce brand Rao's Homemade. The Girls5eva star told E!, "Anyone will tell you that the kitchen is the heart of your home. You can make every other area of your home as nice and beautiful as you want, but at the end of the day, everyone is congregating in the kitchen."

Busy explained, "Part of the reason is because I think we commune over food and family dinners. Even though my kids sometimes eat separately, many different things still take place in the kitchen. Especially when you're cooking, everyone gravitates and shows up there!"

Busy talked about her partnership with Rao's Homemade, shared her favorite kitchen items, and shared her tips on feeding the picky eaters in your family.