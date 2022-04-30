Blake Lively Makes Major Career Move: All the Details on Her Film Directorial Debut Seconds

Blake Lively will make her film directorial debut with the upcoming movie Seconds, after getting a taste of directing with Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."

Blake Lively is entering her new era as a director.

The Gossip Girl alum will be breaking outside of the acting realm and directing her first movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Seconds is an adaptation of the graphic novel with the same name created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the same creator behind Scott Pilgrim.

Edgar Wright—who also helped adapt the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World—is also attached to the Searchlight project as a writer, per THR. He will be producing alongside Marc Platt, who is the father of Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt.

Seconds—published in 2014—follows the story of Katie Clay, who is able to rewrite her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom and sleeping. As she starts altering her life bit by bit, she realizes that the world she's written on her own is far from her initial path, the outlet reports.

While this is Blake's directorial debut for a feature film, this is not her first time going behind the camera as a director. She co-wrote and directed Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in November 2021. The song is part of her re-recorded Red album. 

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Taylor wrote in on social media while teasing the music video. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The music video featured Miles Teller, Chris Stapleton and Taylor (of course). Miles played a man trying to get over his ex, played by Taylor, but ends up seeing her pop up everywhere—even at his own wedding. 

While fans wait to see the fruits of Blake's latest venture, they can catch her hosting the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda on May 2. (For the record, Ryan has yet to make his directorial debut, making Blake's upcoming movie a first for the couple.)

E! News has reached out to Blake's reps and Searchlight for comment. 

