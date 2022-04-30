Ayesha Curry Shares Affordable Amazon Products To Help You Invest in Your Best Self

We included these products chosen by Ayesha Curry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ayesha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. Some of the products shown are from Ayesha's product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to maximize productivity and feel like your best self, let Ayesha Curry help you out. The mother of three shared product recommendations with one theme: investments. However, she emphasized that these are "not the type of investment may think about."
She clarified, "We're covering everything from finances to investing in relationships to investing in your self-care, your health, your wellness, and what you put in your kitchen." Ayesha shared these picks with Amazon shoppers during a recent live broadcast.
Treat yourself as your top investment with these beauty products, kitchen gadgets, books, and wellness items that Ayesha selected from Amazon.
TL;DR: here are the most popular items from Ayesha Curry's Amazon picks.
1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear- 65,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor- 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. KitchenAid Stand Mixer- 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask- 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Bagail Velvet Hangers- 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Curated Box
Sweet July Box - Curated by Ayesha Curry and Sweet July
"This is our investment box. It's a companion to go with our magazine. Everyone who purchases this box gets full-sized products shipped to their door. It has $550 worth of products and it's actually retailing for $75. That's a steal to me. You're also getting exclusive products that you can't get anywhere else. Every product in this box is female-founded."
This set includes the latest issue of Sweet July, Goop Glow 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel, a gratitude jar with cards, Gorjana layering necklace set, Sweet July Recipe Curation Book, Brown Girl Jane Balance Wellness Drops, Ellevest free month with 20 investing credits, Apothékary collagen powder, 54 Thrones Egyptian Lavender & Moroccan Mint African Beauty Butter, and Naturally Serious -Mask-imum Revival Hydra-Plumping Mask.
Ayesha Curry's Self-Care Recommendations
Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask
"This is the Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask. I've been using Olaplex for years. I love the moisture that I get from this. I love that it decreases breakage in my hair. I put this in my hair and leave it on overnight and wash it out in the morning."
This mask has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kreyòl Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil, Rosemary Mint
"This oil is great for hair, skin, and nails. Castor oil works wonders for hair growth. This is great if you have dry patches on your skin."
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase- Anti-Aging, Anti-BedHead, Anti-Sleep Crease
"This is a pillowcase from Slip. I have so many of these pillowcases. They are the most amazing thing to me. They help with your skin and hair. I have three pillowcases that I change out every couple of days. This pillowcase has been a game-changer for me. I feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud. I even bring these when I'm going to a hotel."
This pillowcase comes in 14 colors and two sizes.
Bagail Velvet Hangers- Pack of $50
"This might seem silly to include, but this is a good set of velvet hangers. You invest in your closet. You invest in your clothes. You want to take care of them. You want them to last. Take care of your clothes. They keep your clothes crisp without creases."
These hangers come in 16 colors and they have have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace Eleyae GE Women's Adjustable Satin-Lined Baseball Hat
"This is an amazing dad hat. The best part? It's silk-lined. You are protecting your hair. It prevents static. You're not gonna have fly-aways. It's just so great. I love it."
These silk-lined hats come in four colors.
Gofiltr Alkaline Create All-natural 9.5ph Ionized Mineral Alkaline Water With Electrolytes in Any Water Bottl
"This is an alkaline water filter. I have been so obsessed with alkaline water lately. This is a filter you can pop into any bottle and it is good for 750 refills."
Ayesha Curry's Kitchen Product Recommendations
Coravin Pivot - Wine Preservation System
"Sometimes you're drinking by yourself and you don't want to drink the whole bottle of wine. If you want to save your wine, you can use this wine preservation system. It allows you to open your favorite bottle of wine and then preserve it using this tool. It sucks all the air out and basically mimics a cork being in there. You can preserve a bottle of wine for weeks. This is a great investment."
This product comes in three additional colors.
History Company Spanish 'Chatos' Stemless Bodega Wine Drinking Glass 4-Piece Set (Gift Box Collection)
"This is a nice set of glasses. They're multifunctional glasses. You can use these for a cocktail or for wine, whatever you wish. I love these. They're great. They're rustic and fun on the table. They are perfect for everyday use."
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
"This is the amazing Vitamix. We've all heard about the Vitamix. We know and love it. It's just a product that's so necessary. You can blend soups. You can make smoothies. You can do juices in here. There's even a function for you to be able to make things colder. You can also make things hot, which you can use when you make soups. I've had one for years and still have the same one. It works just as great as the day I got it."
Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor Custom, Brushed Stainless
"This is a food processor. Food processors can seem intimidating. I know I've been intimidated by a food processor. They're so multi-purpose. You can use these for chopping and there's also function to grate cheese. You can mix doughs with this too."
This food processor has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ayesha Curry's Book Recommendations
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body by Jessamyn Stanley
"This book is just amazing. It's incredible. It's about mastering the art of zen and embracing your body."
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
"I'm sure you've heard of this book. This is a great way to build good habits and break the bad ones. We all have things we need to let go of. This book just walks you through breaking bad habits."
This book has 65,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clever Girl Finance: Learn How Investing Works, Grow Your Money by Bola Sokunbi
"This is a great book that helps you discover financial secrets that can help anyone building long-term wealth. This is an amazing book for everybody to read. It's important to have the tools that set you up for success."
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power by Rachel Rodgers
"This author was one of the first Black CEOs in Silicon Valley. She has a really great story and I feel like we can all learn a lot from her.
The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do by Ayesha Curry
"If you're looking for delicious, quick, family meals, this is your book. Some of the recipes in here take five minutes. Nothing in here is over an hour. Nobody has time for that. You're getting full flavor and a variety of recipes from this one book. It will be your new go-to, I promise."
Ayesha Curry's Product Recommendations From Her Line
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Pantryware Stainless Steel Nesting Mixing Bowls Set- 3 Pieces
"My kids love to bake. For storage, nesting bowls are essential. These are gorgeous, stainless steel bowls. Each bowl has a rubber guard, so it's not gonna slip when you're using it. It also has a nice firm base and grip on the side. It has measurements inside to make things easier for you. It comes in a set of three."
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Professional Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set- 10 Pieces
"You can't cook without cookware. We worked on this for two years. These are incredible. They have a classic, stainless steel handle with a gorgeous silicone grip because steel can get hot. This conducts heat so well. It's amazing and nonstick."
Ayesha Curry Preseasoned Cast Iron Square Grill/Griddle Pan with Helper Handle and Pour Spouts
"This is something that you can buy once and keep using for the rest of your life. It's a cast iron skillet. I can't get enough of this. I use it for pancakes, steaks, veggies, and chicken."
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Pantryware Rolling Pin and Pie Board Set, 2 Pieces
"This is a gorgeous cutting board. It's a pastry board at the same time because we have all these incredible measurements right here for rolling out dough, so you can think quickly on your feet. If you're entertaining, flip it over to use as a charcuterie board. It's huge. It's double the size of a normal cutting board. This rolling pin is amazing. You can choose the thickness that you need. There are four different sizes. This is a great housewarming gift."
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
"I use this for soups, stews, and chili. It's my cast iron dutch oven." This pan comes in three additional colors.
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Nonstick Bakeware Set Includes Cookie Sheet, Loaf, Muffin Cake Pans- 5 Pieces
"This set is a classic for me. We have a great muffin tin for perfect muffins, cupcakes, and egg bites. It's non-stick. I've cooked so many sheet pan meals in this sheet pan. It wipes clean. I don't even have to use parchment paper."
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Tools and Gadgets Locking Tongs Kitchen Utensil Set, 3 Pieces
"You need a good pair of tongs in your life. This is a good quality pair that's easy to open and close. These wash well and wear well. We have them in three sizes and many different colors."
Ayesha Curry Cutlery Japanese Stainless Steel Knife Set
"Every kitchen needs a great knife. This is a gorgeous Japanese steel knife. I've had the same one from day one and I'm telling you it's as sharp as the day I got it. It has a good hand feel. It's gorgeous. It has a rest here so you can't cut your finger on the back of the knife. It's pretty foolproof. It comes in a set with a pairing knife and a veggie knife. It's one of the best investments you can make."
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Pantryware Parawood Round Wooden Salt and Spice Box with Two Compartments
"This is great for two salts or salt and pepper. Or your favorite all-purpose seasoning. This is nice and big so you can get your whole hand in there. It's magnetic and it locks up. This is a necessity next to the stove."
Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Ceramics Bacon Grease Jar/Container,
"I love this because it's so multi-purpose. Look at this gorgeous color. You don't have to just put bacon drippings in it. You can use it for entertaining and put dip at the bottom. It makes a beautiful arrangement on the table. We've done french fries in here with a little ketchup on the side. I've put bourbon cocktails in this."
This jar also comes in blue and red.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, we found the hair clips that Khloe and Kim Kardashian wore on The Kardashians.