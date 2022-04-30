Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl—and 3-Year-Old Benjamin Becomes a Big Brother

Watch : Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Bravo's newest baby is here!

Andy Cohen welcomed his second child via surrogate, he shared on April 29. His daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, whose name seemingly pays tribute to Andy's parents Lou and Evelyn Cohen, was born in New York at 5:13 p.m.

While it's a major milestone for Andy, who has been open about his desire to expand his family, it's also a big moment for his 3-year-old son Benjamin, who officially graduates to big brother status.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" Andy shared in his post announcing Lucy's arrival. He added, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate... and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

The Watch What Happens Live host previously told E! News' Daily Pop that he wanted to give Ben a sibling.

"You know, I'm working on it," he joked back in August. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."