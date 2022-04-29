Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party With Michael B. Jordan and Tiffany Haddish

Instagram

In an Instagram Stories video posted by Rachel Zoe, Jessica, clad in a silver sequin dressed, told partygoers that she "felt very loved" on her special day.

"We haven't been able to do a lot of celebrating and I have to say, I actually can't think of a better group of people," she said, before pointing out her parents in the crowd. "Mark and Cathy, thank you."

She then sheepishly corrected herself, saying with a laugh, "Sorry—mom and dad."

But the love also didn't stop there! According to the insider, Jessica and Cash, who have been married since 2008 and share three kids together, "were super loving and showing a lot of PDA" throughout the night.

The source adds, "They looked like they were in a great place and in love."