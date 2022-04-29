Exclusive

Inside Jessica Alba's Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party With Michael B. Jordan and Tiffany Haddish

From PDA with husband Cash Warren to a sweet speech shouting out her parents, E! News got exclusive details on what went down inside Jessica Alba's 41st birthday party.

Jessica Alba was in honestly good company on her birthday.

The actress and entrepreneur celebrated her 41st trip around the sun with close friends and family—including her husband Cash Warren and her parents, Mark and Cathy Alba—during a glitzy bash at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah on April 28. A source close to Jessica exclusively tells E! News that the Honest Company founder rented out the entire restaurant for occasion.

"The music was loud and it was definitely a dance party," the party insider shares. "Jessica looked really happy! She was dancing in a circle and getting down with Shay Mitchell and Shani Darden and looked like she was having the best night."

Other familiar faces spotted in the star-studded crowd included Kelly RowlandCassie, Tiffany Haddish, Ludacris, LL Cool JJessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross. The birthday girl's Sin City co-star Rosario Dawson was also in attendance, as well as Michael B. Jordan, who starred in the 2015 reboot of Jessica's superhero flick Fantastic Four.

Guests at the party sipped on Casamigos cocktails and noshed on Raising Cane's and a variety of passed appetizers, including tuna tartare and pigs in a blanket. For dessert, a huge tiered white cake was brought out for Jessica, according to the source.

"Jessica made a toast and speech to everyone," the insider says. "She was very thankful and excited for everyone being there."

In an Instagram Stories video posted by Rachel Zoe, Jessica, clad in a silver sequin dressed, told partygoers that she "felt very loved" on her special day.

"We haven't been able to do a lot of celebrating and I have to say, I actually can't think of a better group of people," she said, before pointing out her parents in the crowd. "Mark and Cathy, thank you."

She then sheepishly corrected herself, saying with a laugh, "Sorry—mom and dad."

But the love also didn't stop there! According to the insider, Jessica and Cash, who have been married since 2008 and share three kids together, "were super loving and showing a lot of PDA" throughout the night.

The source adds, "They looked like they were in a great place and in love."

