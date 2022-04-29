After Hailey Bieber's Health Ordeal, What You Need to Know About Birth Control and Strokes

In her video, Hailey said that she felt no symptoms upon arrival to the hospital and that her clot resolved spontaneously.

"The symptoms of [Hailey's] stroke, the location of the brain where the symptoms were occurring is honestly, unfortunately, one of the worst locations in terms prognosis and potential outcomes," the doctor said. "So the fact that it was actually a TIA and how quickly they were able to recognize the symptoms and get to the hospital and the workup was able to be turned around is just great. So, very happy for her."

Can birth control pills, migraines, plain trips or COVID-19 cause a stroke?

According to the National Library of Medicine, birth control pills carry a small risk of strokes or blood clots. Sharinn said it's a case by case basis.

In Hailey's case, the model said her doctors told her that the recent start of birth control pills coupled with her migraines, two transatlantic plane flights and her recent recovery from COVID-19 could all have contributed to the development of her blood clot.

"I think in her case, a few factors played a role," Sharinn said about Hailey. "But the fact that she has a migraine condition and the fact that, in addition to that, she did start a birth control pill, those could have added small risks. I think one of the main risks was probably the long plane ride. And then on top of that, the fact that there was a hole in the heart that was quite sizable."

In her video, Hailey said further test results showed she had a "grade 5" Patent Foramen Ovale, or PFO.