Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: See the First Photo

Andy Cohen has welcomed his second child via surrogate. See his first photo shared with his daughter Lucy.

Andy Cohen is a father of two!

The Watch What Happens Live star took to Instagram on April 29 to announce the arrival of his second child, a baby girl named Lucy, who he welcomed via surrogate.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!!," Andy wrote. "Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

Lucy joins Andy's son Benjamin Cohen, 3, who was born via surrogate in February 2019. And how does Benjamin feel about the family's latest addition? As Andy revealed on Instagram, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her!"

Andy went on to thank the surrogate who carried Lucy.

"Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen," he noted. "I'm so happy."

Back in August 2021, Andy gave E! News an exclusive update on his plans to expand his family.

"You know, I'm working on it," Andy teased during E! News' Daily Pop. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."

Now with his new bundle of joy, it seems "soon" has officially arrived.

