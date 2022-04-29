Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Says Christine Quinn's Alleged Bribe Could've Caused Legal Drama

Watch : Netflix's Selling Sunset, RHONJ Reunion & Naked and Afraid

Remember, Selling Sunset is a reality show, so the stars' actions can have real-life ramifications. Which is why star Mary Fitzgerald is sounding off on that alleged bribe from season five.

For those who've yet to finish the season, in episode 10, fellow realtor Emma Hernan told Mary and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim that rival Christine Quinn offered one of her clients $5,000 to not work with her.

And while the moment was shocking for viewers at home, Mary revealed that the alleged bribe could've been a far bigger issue for the realtor and the brokerage. According to Mary, the offer was "completely unethical," but also bordered on "illegal" if a key document had been signed.

"If Emma had had the listing agreement signed already, which she was getting ready to, it would be illegal," Mary explained, "So [Christine] would lose her license, she would lose everything. But the listing agreement for this particular property wasn't signed just yet, luckily. Otherwise, she would have legal issues."

She also told E! News that the office "backed up the story."

Mary, who was promoted to vice president in the new season, made it clear that the brokerage does not condone this type of behavior. "We pride ourselves on our integrity," she said, "and the way we treat clients and the way we treat each other and we can't have this at our brokerage. It's just it's not okay."