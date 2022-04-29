The Fate of Batwoman Revealed

Watch : CW Stars Kaci Walfall & Javicia Leslie Talk Showcasing Diverse Voices

Batwoman is done protecting Gotham City.

Series showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed on April 29 that the CW drama would not have a fourth season. Dries announced the "sad news" on her Twitter, noting that she was "bummed, but full of gratitude."

"What an honor to make 51 episodes," she wrote. "So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

The series, which wrapped season three in March 2022, has endured its fair share of hiccups. Not only did Ruby Rose exit the titular role in 2020 after season one, but they later alleged in October 2021 that the series created unsafe working conditions. (Warner Bros Television Group denied Rose's allegation.)

One positive for Batwoman? Rose was later replaced by Javicia Leslie—whose Ryan Wilder character took up the Batwoman mantel for the last two seasons—making her the first Black actress to suit up as the superhero.