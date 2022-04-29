Frank Langella's Replacement Cast in Fall of the House of Usher

Netflix has found a new Roderick Usher to replace Frank Langella.
Following a misconduct investigation that led to the 84-year-old Langella being fired from the upcoming limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, Bruce Greenwood has been announced as Langella's replacement, Netflix has confirmed to E! News.
Greenwood, a veteran actor with credits spanning nearly five decades, currently stars on Fox's The Resident as Randolph Bell. His other credits include playing John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, Pike in Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, as well as roles in I, Robot, Mad Men, and more.
Langella was fired from the project on April 14, after an investigation into the actor's behavior "determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set."
Deadline cited a TMZ report that said he made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female co-star. The series was reportedly halfway through filming when Langella was fired. Greenwood will now step in to re-shoot Langella's scenes and complete the project.
Greenwood plays Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher, which is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe.
Described as "an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy," the series comes from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. It turns out Flanagan and Greenwood have quite the history.
"I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant Bruce Greenwood to The Fall of the House of Usher as the iconic Roderick Usher," Flanagan tweeted. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in Hill House)."
Greenwood appeared as an uncredited ghost in Flanagan's 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.
The Fall of the House of Usher also stars Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Zach Gilford and Mary McDonnell.