Christina Haack's Husband Josh Hall Fiercely Defends Her Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Watch : Christina Haack's Husband SPEAKS OUT Amid Custody Drama

Christina Haack's new husband, Josh Hall, has spoken out in her defense.

Josh posted on Instagram in support of his HGTV star wife on April 29, one day after a judge denied her ex Ant Anstead's request for an emergency ruling to obtain full custody of the former couple's son Hudson London Anstead, 2. (The judge instead set a hearing on the matter for June 28.)

In his post, Josh wrote that no one "knows jack" about the situation.

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," he wrote. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."

He went on to praise the Christina on the Coast host as a mom.

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does," he wrote, adding that he admires her "greatly for that."