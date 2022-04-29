Brooke Shields Talks Fighting Ageism in Advertising and Flipping the Script Against Stereotypes

We interviewed Brooke Shields because we think you'll like her picks. Brooke is a paid spokesperson for Clos du Bois and True Botanicals. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Instead of accepting that alcohol advertising is typically geared toward "young adults," Brooke Shields is all about being inclusive. She wants to see her age group represented in marketing, which is why she teamed up with Clos du Bois for the wine brand's Long Live campaign. Brooke shared, "I was amazed at how little representation there is for women between the ages 40 and 60, and even past 60. Clos du Bois approached me to change the narrative and flip that script."

Brooke said, "Women my age are embarking on the most exciting chapters of their lives. They've had children and had careers and now they're finding themselves saying 'what now?'"

Of course, Brooke enjoys the Clos du Bois Chardonnay, but the campaign has such a significant meaning to Brooke. The actress explained, "To me, this is a very vital demographic. This is an age group that can support themselves and they just want good things in their life. They really want to enjoy their lives in a bigger way with an emphasis on self-care. This is a very positive thing. It's not a selfish thing. It's an earned place to be. This maturity and vitality only comes from experience."

Brooke discussed the campaign, her favorite self-care products, and the importance of embracing your age and in a exclusive E! interview.