Katie Holmes Debuts New Romance With Musician Bobby Wooten III

Watch : Katie Holmes Isn't Making Dating A "Huge Priority"

Katie Holmes "doesn't wanna wait" to show off her new romance with Bobby Wooten III.

The Dawson's Creek alum stepped out for a PDA-packed day with the musician in New York City on April 28. In photos published by People, Katie—casually clad in white overalls over a white shirt—was all-smiles as she held hands with Bobby during a daytime stroll in the city.

Coordinating with his date in navy jacket, button-up shirt and dark trousers, Bobby was also flashing a smile as he wrapped his arm around the actress. At one point during their walk, Katie was seen pulling the Grammy nominee close as they shared a passionate kiss.

During their day out, the couple was also spotted meeting up with Katie's mom Kathy Holmes, who Bobby greeted with a friendly hug.

The sweet outing comes a year after Katie's split with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair dated for less than a year before multiple outlets reported last May that they had gone their separate ways.