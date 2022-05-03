2022 Met Gala

See All the Red Carpet Fashion
Exclusive

The Wilds Stars Reveal How the Twilight of Adam Affected the Show

The Wilds' Sarah Pidgeon and Reign Edwards teased what's to come on the Prime Video series' second season, including the addition of the male experiment known as "the Twilight of Adam."

By Allison Crist May 03, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: The Wilds Stars Say Intro of Boys Will NOT Pull Focus From Girls

The shocking ending to the first season of The Wilds can best be summed up by Leah, played by Sarah Pidgeon: "What the f--k?"

She uttered the words after escaping from her room in an underground bunker—where she and several other teenage girls had been ever since they were "rescued" from a desert island—and stumbling upon a wall of TV screens monitoring a group of boys also stranded on a beach. After days of being suspicious about the plane crash that put the girls there in the first place, Leah's skepticism finally feels justified: They are the subjects of an experiment called the Dawn of Eve.

The season ended shortly after her discovery, but fans will finally reunite with Leah and The Wilds' other beloved characters when season two premieres on May 6. At the same time, they'll also be introduced to a slew of new people—namely, the girls' male counterparts involved in the Twilight of Adam experiment

That doesn't mean you'll see less of the girls, though. If anything, the addition of the new group "builds on the intensity we created in season one," Sarah exclusively told E! News.

photos
The Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

"Having the boys come in, it reminds the audience that there's so much on these islands that we don't see," Sarah added.

Reign Edwards, who plays Rachel, shared a similar sentiment.

Prime Video

"It's not gonna pull focus from us," Reign told E! News. "I think if anything, it kind of helps you understand the female experience a little better by seeing what the male experience is, because we talk about the patriarchy and all these different things."

Teasing the outcome of the boys' experiment, Reign added, "You kind of see where it starts with the boys, but also the things that go on within the boys' world that caused them to become these different monsters that they weren't [before], and how that affects the women."

The new season will also allow fans to get to know these women "on an even deeper level," Sarah said, promising lots of "intensity" to come.

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Hear more from Sarah and Reign in E! News' exclusive interview above.

The Wilds season two premieres on Prime Video Friday, May 6. 

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

Met Gala 2022: See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks

4

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

5

Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Blushing Bride in 2022 Met Gala Wedding Gown

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe Is a Knife Wielding Weird Al in New Movie Trailer

Lady Gaga Is Here to Hold Your Hand With New Top Gun Song

Your First Look at Season 3 of Umbrella Academy

Exclusive

The Cast of Doctor Strange 2 Tease What's to Come in the Sequel

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored by Best Friend

Exclusive

Why a Zoolander Star Might Be on The Masked Singer

Stars React to Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion About Roe v. Wade