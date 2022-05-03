The Wilds Stars Reveal How the Twilight of Adam Affected the Show

Watch : The Wilds Stars Say Intro of Boys Will NOT Pull Focus From Girls

The shocking ending to the first season of The Wilds can best be summed up by Leah, played by Sarah Pidgeon: "What the f--k?"

She uttered the words after escaping from her room in an underground bunker—where she and several other teenage girls had been ever since they were "rescued" from a desert island—and stumbling upon a wall of TV screens monitoring a group of boys also stranded on a beach. After days of being suspicious about the plane crash that put the girls there in the first place, Leah's skepticism finally feels justified: They are the subjects of an experiment called the Dawn of Eve.

The season ended shortly after her discovery, but fans will finally reunite with Leah and The Wilds' other beloved characters when season two premieres on May 6. At the same time, they'll also be introduced to a slew of new people—namely, the girls' male counterparts involved in the Twilight of Adam experiment.

That doesn't mean you'll see less of the girls, though. If anything, the addition of the new group "builds on the intensity we created in season one," Sarah exclusively told E! News.