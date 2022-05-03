The Wilds Stars Reveal How the Twilight of Adam Affected the Show

The shocking ending to the first season of The Wilds can best be summed up by Leah, played by Sarah Pidgeon: "What the f--k?"
She uttered the words after escaping from her room in an underground bunker—where she and several other teenage girls had been ever since they were "rescued" from a desert island—and stumbling upon a wall of TV screens monitoring a group of boys also stranded on a beach. After days of being suspicious about the plane crash that put the girls there in the first place, Leah's skepticism finally feels justified: They are the subjects of an experiment called the Dawn of Eve.
The season ended shortly after her discovery, but fans will finally reunite with Leah and The Wilds' other beloved characters when season two premieres on May 6. At the same time, they'll also be introduced to a slew of new people—namely, the girls' male counterparts involved in the Twilight of Adam experiment.
That doesn't mean you'll see less of the girls, though. If anything, the addition of the new group "builds on the intensity we created in season one," Sarah exclusively told E! News.
"Having the boys come in, it reminds the audience that there's so much on these islands that we don't see," Sarah added.
Reign Edwards, who plays Rachel, shared a similar sentiment.
"It's not gonna pull focus from us," Reign told E! News. "I think if anything, it kind of helps you understand the female experience a little better by seeing what the male experience is, because we talk about the patriarchy and all these different things."
Teasing the outcome of the boys' experiment, Reign added, "You kind of see where it starts with the boys, but also the things that go on within the boys' world that caused them to become these different monsters that they weren't [before], and how that affects the women."
The new season will also allow fans to get to know these women "on an even deeper level," Sarah said, promising lots of "intensity" to come.
The Wilds season two premieres on Prime Video Friday, May 6.