RHOA's Sanya Richards-Ross Shares the Advice Kandi Burruss Gave Her Before Filming

Watch : Sanya Richards-Ross Says RHOA Might Be Harder Than Olympics

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have got each other's backs. Well, some of them anyway.

First-time Housewife and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross talked about becoming the show's first Jamaican and Olympian star in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, revealing the helpful tip she received from fellow cast member Kandi Burruss before filming began.

"Kandi just told me, she's like, ‘Be yourself,'" Sanya shared with host Justin Sylvester and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow. "She also told me about showing up late. The first event I went to with the Housewives, I got there about 30 minutes late and I realized Atlanta's ‘fashionably late's about an hour, hour and a half. I was still early."

As a fellow Housewives star herself, Heather had to ask whether Sanya was informed about the most important rule on the show. "Did anyone tell you don't ever leave the table?" she asked.

"Don't leave the table, don't miss a beat," Sanya responded. "Yes, I got that advice early."