All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before Season 12

Catch up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' off-screen happenings—from Erika Jayne's ongoing legal woes to Garcelle Beauvais' book controversy—ahead of the season 12 premiere.

Watch: RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

In Beverly Hills, the drama doesn't pause just because the cameras do.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast proves that backbiting and legal woes take no hiatus. Returning stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton—along with newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino—are currently gearing up for the Bravo series' season 12 premiere, but they just can't seem to save their antics for the screen, whether they're sending shady tweets or making off-hand remarks in interviews.

Then there are the more serious off-screen happenings, like Erika's ongoing legal troubles. In February, she was dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit, only to be named in a different suit a few weeks later. More trouble arose in April, but through it all, Erika has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

If you've been unable to keep up, don't worry—we've rounded up everything you need to know ahead of RHOBH season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Cast Photos

Read on to catch up with all of the off-screen drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Kathy Causes a Social Media Stir

An RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, commenced in February, but this was no typical vacation. Kathy Hilton told E! News that the group "did have some squabbles," and at one point, several of the ladies straight-up left her sister Kyle Richards' rental property.

Then, one night, Kathy found herself alone in the house and scared, so she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton's since-deleted Instagram post: "Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!"

Screenshots of the comment quickly went viral on social media; however, Kathy insisted that she was just frightened after losing her phone and everyone leaving.

Erika Is Dismissed From One Lawsuit and Named in Another

Less than a month after Erika Jayne was dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit in Illinois, she and her company, EJ Global, LLC were named in a $2.1 million lawsuit that claims she "aided and abetted" Tom in his law firm Girardi & Keese's alleged embezzlement activities, according to legal documents obtained by E! News in February. Erika, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing via her attorney Evan Borges.

Dorit's Family Is Victimized by a Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley, her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children, 6-year-old Phoenix and 8-year-old Jagger, found themselves in a scary situation when they were the victims of a home invasion in October. The RHOBH star described the ordeal as "terrifying" and recalled having to beg for her family's lives as their house was ransacked by intruders. Thankfully, Dorit's co-stars rallied around her after the incident. 

Crystal Teases Broken Friendships

Crystal Kung Minkoff sounded off on the RHOBH season 12 trailer on E! News' Daily Pop, revealing that many friendships will be "broken, shifted, weakened, [and] strengthened" this time around. "I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika. And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it," Crystal teased. "Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year."

Garcelle vs. Erika

The RHOBH trailer became a point of contention for Erika and Garcelle Beauvais when the latter used a particular snippet from it—she could be seen telling Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own"—to promote her new memoir, Love Me as I Am. To tie in the book, Garcelle then wrote, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday."

This clearly didn't sit well with Erika, as she documented herself throwing the book in the trash on Instagram. 

Erika Is Accused of Being a "Frontwoman" in Her Ex-Husband's "Scheme"

On April 5, Erika and her company EJ Global LLC, along with the law firm founded by her estranged husband Tom and its lenders, were named in new legal docs filed by Edelson PC. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC is seeking no less than $55 million in damages from the defendants for alleged crimes that include racketeering, receipt of stolen property, unlawful business practice, deceit and more.

As for Erika's specific involvement, Edelson PC is claiming that Erika "acted as the 'frontwoman' of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful." 

"And she was exceptionally good in the role," the documents state. "With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives, famously spending $40,000 per month on her 'look,' and releasing a song called 'XXPEN$IVE'—featuring the refrain 'It's expensive to be me.'"

Kyle vs. Garcelle

In an April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle revealed where she stands with some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy Hilton (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned season 12 trailer, including her very own sister, Kyle). Asked by Andy Cohen if she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely." 

Kyle admitted to being "shocked" by the comment during an Amazon Live stream the following day. "I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," she said of Garcelle. "Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris' wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not."

Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle that same day "and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad."

Erika Previews an Explosive Cast Trip

Kathy wasn't the only Housewife to have a bad time on the cast trip to Aspen. Erika revealed that if there was a single scene she could remove from the show's new season, it would be one from the trip involving Garcelle, Crystal, Sutton Stracke and series newcomer Sheree Zampino. "[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them," Erika recalled on Two Ts in a Pod. "I'd remove that. I haven't seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks."

Admitting she "went wild," Erika explained that the blowout even "caused a problem" between her and Kyle. "I'm regretful," she said. "Obviously we've been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important." 

Erika noted that she and Kyle have since "worked it out," but she didn't reveal where she stands with her other co-stars.

