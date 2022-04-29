Christine Chiu Teases a Dramatic Exit for Cherie Chan on Season 2 of Bling Empire

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The biggest drama in season two of Bling Empire might involve who's not on the show.

After it was reported that Cherie Chan and new husband Jessey Lee wouldn't be returning to the glamorous Netflix reality hit, fans were a bit surprised to see Cherie and Jessey appear in the salacious trailer for the second season, premiering May 13.

Now, cast mate Christine Chiu is teasing a very scandalous end to Cherie's time on the show.

"I think viewers will be surprised," Christine exclusively told E! News at the Hilton Family Art Show sponsored by Casa Del Sol Tequila. "I'm disappointed. She didn't stay long enough to kind of complete her story. I think it was it was a big shocker to all of us and I think it'll be a big shocker to the world."

In the trailer, Cherie is seen picking out rings for a wedding she says she's been planning for "a year-and-a-half." But the biggest bombshell is saved for later when Kelly Mi Li makes the allegation that Jessey "has another family."