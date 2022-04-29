Exclusive

How Bob Saget's Death Would Be Addressed in a New Full House Spin-Off

Dave Coulier has ideas for another Full House spin-off that would pay tribute to the late Bob Saget, in this exclusive clip from the May 2 episode of Tamron Hall.

The cast of Full House wants to carry on the legacy of Bob Saget.

Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the show and its Netflix reboot Fuller House, wants to get the whole group back together Saget's character Danny Tanner. Saget tragically died on January 9 after suffering head trauma.

"What I would love to do it bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives," Coulier says in an exclusive clip from the May 2 episode of Tamron Hall. "We can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive, because he's very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. I think we would all do it in a heartbeat."

Full House ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and almost the entire cast—including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber—returned for roles on Fuller House, which ran on for five seasons on Netflix from 2016-2020.

Noticeably absent from Fuller House were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who teamed up to play Michelle Tanner on Full House. It wasn't for a lack of trying. At the end of Fuller House's first season, Stamos told TODAY that he was going to "beg" the Olsen twins to appear on the show.

It never happened, but after Saget's death, Mary Kate and Ashley said lovely words about Saget, calling him "the most loving, compassionate and generous man." So, perhaps the door is open?

Regardless, Coulier wants to make it happen—and he'd love to return to where it all started.

"We talk all the time about how we would love to do a show again," he says. "We just love working and we love our fans so much. We love the whole process. We just love what the show is and what it means to people. We're always raring to go. Hey, ABC! We started on ABC, let's do another one!"

Coulier has the support of his former cast members, too. Sweetin, Cameron Bure and Barber all recently shared that they would love to do another reboot.

While we await news about more of the Tanner family, we'll just be over here humming the Full House theme song.

