Elisabeth Moss Says Scientology Is "Misunderstood" in Rare Comments About Her Faith

Lifelong Elisabeth Moss is speaking up about her faith.

"It's not really a closed-off religion," the Handmaid's Tale star told the New Yorker. "It's a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood."

For years, Scientology has been plagued by allegations of wrongdoing, with many former members of the Church claiming that they were separated from their families and subjected to mind control and other abuses. (As the New Yorker writes: "The Church calls these allegations ‘false and mischaracterized.'")

The actress, 39, who was raised in the Church, understands why people have preconceived notions about the organization, saying, "I've certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking that as gospel."