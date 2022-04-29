Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartfelt Message After Filming Final Episode

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts 25th PCA With Powerful Message

Ellen DeGeneres has retired her talk show dancing shoes.

After 19 seasons, the daytime TV legend took her final bow as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show as she filmed its final episode on April 28. The show's last hurrah will air on May 26.

Ellen reflected on the moment with a sentimental nod to the past.

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist," she wrote on Instagram. "Social Media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour."

The comedian ended her message with gratitude for her fans.

"Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy," she wrote. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."