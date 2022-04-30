How the History and Horror of Under the Banner of Heaven Was Brought to Life

How to dress 32 actors for three scenes, all to be shot in a day, and all of which require a different outfit for each person?
"That right there is 100 costume changes in one day," Joseph La Corte, the costume designer for Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven, told E! News in a Zoom interview, holding up the chart he made to keep track of the sprawling family tree at the center of the historical true crime drama.
But that was just one of the many comes-with-the-territory challenges facing La Corte and his team as they set out to clothe a massive cast for the centuries-spanning limited series. Based on Jon Krakauer's book of the same name, it's about a grisly double murder committed in 1984, but also travels back 160 years to western frontier life and the origin story of Mormonism.
Basically La Corte's approach was, "OK, I'm going to do two different series at the same time," he explained. And even going from 1820 to 1830 was a lift, when a neoclassical silhouette gave way to the Victorian styles that became popular, changing everything from a woman's sleeve to the newfangled zipper in men's pants.
"It was a lot," he said with a laugh.
A normal-size crew was about 40 people, including his "incredible" assistant costume designers Kristin Isola, who presided over the 19th century, and Beverlee June Fix, who shored up the 20th, he said. But when they had multiple big scenes going at once, "a wagon train over here and a wedding over here," his department could have 70 or 80 people on hand.
Of course, getting the details right, especially in the scenes depicting Mormon ceremonies, was paramount—both for the expected overall quality of the show and because series creator and Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black was raised in the church. And, La Corte noted, "Everyone wanted to be "totally honest and accurate and respectful to the faith."
The production did get some pre-emptive pushback on social media, he shared, from concerned church members who didn't like the idea of their sacred garments being reproduced. But they had input from Mormon historians and technical advisers, including one, La Corte said, who turned out to be "an acquaintance of a friend of Brigham Young's great-great-granddaughter, who had a cedar trunk in her home with all the undergarments through time."
She wouldn't send the heirlooms their way, but she held them up for a camera so the crew could get a good look at the real deal.
"So we did the best we could to get those right," La Corte said, and the temple ensembles were all "vetted in the end."
But if a scene calling for a bunch of plain-looking white robes otherwise doesn't sound like much of a chore, that's because looks are deceiving. La Corte walked us through what it was really like amassing thousands of garments for the intense shoot:
An exhausting job well done.
The final episode partly takes place in Reno, Nev., where the costume department finally got to indulge in some splashier get-ups, for cocktail waitresses, clowns and other assorted Circus Circus casino-goers. But "by the time we got there," he recalled, they were fried. "We'd been doing parades and wagon trains and massacre after massacre in the 1800s, and temple ceremonies and weddings. Everything was a movie, every episode was a whole movie. And that's what they wanted and that's what we delivered, but that pace and being in Calgary with no resources, was extremely challenging."
It was all worth it, though, every time he saw the actors in wardrobe.
"We were so lucky with this cast," he said. "All of them, even the day players, and Andrew was amazing, Wyatt was incredible—and so many times they put clothes on and were like, 'Oh, yeah, this is it. I get it now.' So that's always a great moment to have."