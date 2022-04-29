You Won’t Believe Which Bravo Show Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Appeared On

Prepared to be charmed by this Selling Sunset tidbit.
The show's star Emma Herman once made an appearance on Southern Charm—season three, episode nine to be exact.
We have eagle-eyed Bravo fan Ally Manor to thank for this recon. On April 28, she shared a TikTok revealing Emma's cameo. In the clip, Emma can be seen introducing herself to Shep Rose and Craig Conover, who were in L.A. on a boys' trip with their co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith at the time.
"Are y'all California girls?" Shep asks Emma and her group of friends before the cameras flash to a confessional, where he's complaining about being overwhelmed by the selection of potential flings. "Sometimes there's too many options at the buffet."
Emma can later be spotted sitting on a pool table near Craig, but that's pretty much the extent of her Southern Charm appearance. As for Shep, he went home alone. So much for that buffet!
The Southern Charm episode aired in 2016, just two years before Emma would joined The Oppenhiem Group as a realtor and five years before she was cast on Selling Sunset's fourth season. Throughout her time on the Netflix series, Emma's made a name for herself as both a powerhouse realtor and entrepreneur.
As she put it during an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this year, "I came in like a rocket. I'm definitely enjoying it. It's been a fun ride for sure."
But with the fun comes plenty of drama. Emma, like much of the show's cast, has repeatedly clashed with fellow realtor Christine Quinn. Why? They have a complicated history—one that involves a shared ex. Hint: It's not Shep or Craig.
@allymanor My brain is filled with useless pop culture facts for your entertainment
Season five of Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix. Catch up with past seasons of Southern Charm on Peacock.
