You Won’t Believe Which Bravo Show Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Appeared On

Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan

Prepared to be charmed by this Selling Sunset tidbit.

The show's star Emma Herman once made an appearance on Southern Charm—season three, episode nine to be exact.

We have eagle-eyed Bravo fan Ally Manor to thank for this recon. On April 28, she shared a TikTok revealing Emma's cameo. In the clip, Emma can be seen introducing herself to Shep Rose and Craig Conover, who were in L.A. on a boys' trip with their co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith at the time.

"Are y'all California girls?" Shep asks Emma and her group of friends before the cameras flash to a confessional, where he's complaining about being overwhelmed by the selection of potential flings. "Sometimes there's too many options at the buffet."

Emma can later be spotted sitting on a pool table near Craig, but that's pretty much the extent of her Southern Charm appearance. As for Shep, he went home alone. So much for that buffet!