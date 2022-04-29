Remember Face? Checking In With the Voice Behind Nick Jr.'s Lovable Mascot

Watch : Nick Jr.'s Face Star Chris Phillips Gives E! News a Shoutout

Hi there, Face here!

Chances are, if you're a ‘90s kid who grew up on Nick Jr., you didn't just read that sentence, but you also heard it. Because, when you were sick at home and curled up on the couch, it was that voice of Nickelodeon's animated host who announced your favorite shows like Blue's Clues, Gullah Gullah Island, Little Bear, Allegra's Window and Eureeka's Castle. (And yes, reading that lineup has us feeling nostalgic AF too.)

But did you ever stop and think about putting a name to, well, the Face? We did. And we found Chris Phillips, who has been lending his voice to Nickelodeon since 1994. (Though the network recently announced that for its upcoming show Face's Music Party, Cedric Williams will be taking over as the reimagined character.)

And now, brr-brr-brr-, Phillips telling all to E! News. The 64-year-old, er, showed his face in a recent Zoom chat for a rare look into this life then and now.