How Thomas Rhett Is Turning Stagecoach 2022 Into a Family Affair

Watch : Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

Tequila and toddlers? Hey, anything goes at Stagecoach.



But seriously, Thomas Rhett isn't about to let his family miss his headlining spot at California's biggest country music festival on April 29. Especially because he's been dreaming about this moment for years.



"There are so many pinnacles that as a country artist you dream of as a kid and headlining Stagecoach is truly a milestone moment for me," Thomas Rhett exclusively shared with E! News while kicking off the weekend at Camp Dos Primos. "I've been at the 3 p.m. slot. Three years ago, I was the direct support for Kenny Chesney and this year we're headlining and it's a full circle moment for us."



That's why the whole family including wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters are along—plus the California desert is "a great place to vacation" says Thomas Rhett, 32. Now if only his kids can stay up long enough to see dad take the stage.

"If my kids can stay awake that late, they will definitely be there," Thomas Rhett joked. He and Lauren are raising Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon, 2, and 5-month-old Lillie.