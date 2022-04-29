How Thomas Rhett Is Turning Stagecoach 2022 Into a Family Affair

Tequila and toddlers? Hey, anything goes at Stagecoach.
But seriously, Thomas Rhett isn't about to let his family miss his headlining spot at California's biggest country music festival on April 29. Especially because he's been dreaming about this moment for years.
"There are so many pinnacles that as a country artist you dream of as a kid and headlining Stagecoach is truly a milestone moment for me," Thomas Rhett exclusively shared with E! News while kicking off the weekend at Camp Dos Primos. "I've been at the 3 p.m. slot. Three years ago, I was the direct support for Kenny Chesney and this year we're headlining and it's a full circle moment for us."
That's why the whole family including wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters are along—plus the California desert is "a great place to vacation" says Thomas Rhett, 32. Now if only his kids can stay up long enough to see dad take the stage.
"If my kids can stay awake that late, they will definitely be there," Thomas Rhett joked. He and Lauren are raising Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon, 2, and 5-month-old Lillie.
For those who do catch the show, "There will definitely be some surprises," Thomas Rhett promised. "We've got a couple of buddies coming out on stage with us, but we'll keep it under wraps until we get there. But it's gonna be fantastic."
Before the country festival kicks off, Thomas Rhett invited his closest friends to Camp Dos Primos to celebrate the launch of his Dos Primos Tequila Reposado. Guests were able to enjoy drinks from the family-owned tequila company, who aims to make summer even sweeter.
"It's very refreshing, very smooth," he said. "It mixes well with anything that you love like a margarita. I like to make an old-fashioned with our product and it's smooth like the summer."
Dos Primos Tequila
"To me, I'm a smooth human being and I had my mom taste Dos Primos for the first time before we got this thing up and running," Thomas Rhett recalled. "My mom literally only drinks boxed wine. I was like, ‘Hey, can you just try my tequila product?' and she said, ‘I like it.' To me that was full confirmation that a lot of people who do like tequila are going to love our product."
Thomas Rhett Chaco Collection
"I've been wearing Chacos since I was in the eighth grade," Thomas Rhett told E! News. "I'm an avid outdoorsman. I love to camp. I love to hike. I love to fish and this particular pattern was a rainbow trout and a brook trout, which I think are two of the most beautiful fish in the world. Fit for adventure is kind of our slogan with these and when people put these on, I kind of want it to mean that it's time to go do something active, time to go do something outdoors or time to do something with your family."
When Thomas Rhett takes the stage, he hopes his performance will delight everyone in the front row to those way in the back.
And regardless of whether his kids are watching the live stream at home or seeing dad with headphones on in person, he hopes they realize the joys of living life to the fullest.
"I'm always super thankful for even when we played in bars with six people, we had gratitude towards those six people for showing up and I think that gratitude is contagious and I hope that that rubs off on my daughters as they get older and realize that you can't take life for granted," Thomas Rhett said. "You have to seize every opportunity that you're given."