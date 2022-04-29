Shirtless Dylan Sprouse Proudly Shows Off Fitness Transformation After Deciding to “Change My Body"

Watch : Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Moving to Los Angeles?!

Those are some seriously suite biceps, Dylan Sprouse.

On April 28, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, 29, debuted his new summer bod by posting a series of photos on Instagram that saw him pumping iron at the gym with musician Bazzi, showing off his abs in an after-shower selfie and even included an image of underdog-turned-powerful ninja Rock Lee from the anime/manga series Naruto.

It's all part of a fitness transformation that was inspired, the actor wrote, by the fact that he once hid his body from view.

"Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head," Dylan captioned the photo set. "This is my meat head post."

Remarking on his journey, the After We Collided star added, "Been a long slog but I'm proud of the progress I've made and I ain't done yet."