We Found the Hair Clips Khloe and Kim Kardashian Used on The Kardashians

We shared these items used by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hulu's The Kardashians is everything I wanted and more. Getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live gig and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker is just such premium content. While watching the Apr. 28, 2022 episode, I noticed those hair clips many times. It felt like they got more screen time than some of the family members. Kim wore them to get ready for SNL and Khloe Kardashian had some in for multiple glam sessions. Beyond, that, they look so familiar too. Kylie Jenner has worn those kind of barrettes and so has Kendall Jenner.
If you are tired of getting makeup in your hair, don't just use a standard hair clip. Instead, use one of these no-bend, crease-free barrettes. They keep your hair out of your face without denting it. Plus, you can also use them to clip your curls while they cool to get a little extra hold.
MadHolly 8 Pieces No bend Hair Clips
These are the same type of barrette we saw on the show. These are perfect to keep your hair out of your face and (makeup-free) while you get ready. They're also great to keep your hair back while you wash your face or do a skincare treatment. I've used them to give some extra hold to my velcro rollers. After I use a curling iron, I use these to clip my hair until it cools so my style lasts longer.
The best thing about these clips is that they do not leave any trace in your hair, unlike other clips that leave creases. This set has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple color options available.
If you aren't sure about "keeping up with" these klips, check out some of the 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "I bought these to initially do a makeup tutorial on instagram and everyone was just interested in the clips. They literally do not leave any dents. They're perfect!"
A hair stylist said, "I have used these a couple of times on bridal parties that have their hair styled already and the colors are great as well when the photography snaps some pictures.. It's very useful for keeping hair out of their face without leaving that awkward crimp on their hair. Small but very useful product."
An Amazon customer wrote, "Absolutely love these hair clips! Such an underrated necessity when getting ready. I would always just deal with getting my makeup in my hair because I didn't think hair clips would really make a difference but I was wrong! I've always turned away the idea of ANY clip holding back any of my hair since I was born with 3x the normal amount of hair; no clip ever worked...but these do! They're sturdy enough to keep my hair out of my face, and do not move a bit once in!"
A fan of the clips shared, "I wanted something to help hold straightened hair that doesn't like to stay straight. These do the trick! They are not super tight fitting, so they don't add a crimp to my flat ironed section of hair, but hold it straight until cooled. The results are nice, straight sections of hair!"
"Lovely little clips that don't bend your hair while you do your makeup," a fan of the product shared.
Someone else said, "Super great product for when applying makeup. I use mine everyday that I am rushing and don't want my hair in the way."
If you're looking for more Jenner-inspired shopping, here's my honest review of Kendall and Kylie's new makeup collection.