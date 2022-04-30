17 Animal Lovers Share How Adopting a Shelter Pet Changed Their Lives

Don't shop, adopt!
At this moment, countless animal shelters are filled with dogs, cats and other pets hoping to find their forever home. And with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day landing on April 30, animal lovers like Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are reminding people of the amazing possibilities that come when you rescue a pet from a shelter.
"I think the biggest misconception is that rescue animals are damaged beyond repair and they are in shelters for a good reason," Katherine, who is expecting her second child with Chris Pratt, exclusively shared with E! News. "There are so many animals that are in shelters simply because of bad luck or irresponsible pet owners, and so many of these animals, when given a second chance and the proper love and attention, they become beautiful additions to families."
In honor of National Pet Month this May, Katherine is teaming up with Bounty and the Best Friends Animal Society to surprise new pet owners by covering their animal adoption fees.
Katherine, who rescued her dog Maverick from the streets of Santa Monica, Calif., hopes this opportunity allows families to consider helping an animal in need.
"There are always animals who have challenges, some are in shelters and others are from other places, but we should never lump them together or generalize an animal based on the life or journey they were born into," she said. "I couldn't imagine my life without Maverick and we can't let these misconceptions prevent good people from adopting great dogs—dogs who have the potential to change their person's life for the better!"
Keep reading to hear more inspiring stories from Americans about how their rescue pets brought joy, happiness and love to their daily lives.
And don't forget to give credit to all of the volunteers who spend hours and hours caring for animals in and out of shelters.
"They are truly angels," Katherine said of animal rescue volunteers. "People who care for animals and are voices for the voiceless are angels on earth and I am inspired every single time I walk into a shelter and see everyone taking the time out of their busy lives to make sure animals in need of love and basic necessities are taken care of."