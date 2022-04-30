17 Animal Lovers Share How Adopting a Shelter Pet Changed Their Lives

Keep reading to hear more inspiring stories from Americans about how their rescue pets brought joy, happiness and love to their daily lives.

And don't forget to give credit to all of the volunteers who spend hours and hours caring for animals in and out of shelters.



"They are truly angels," Katherine said of animal rescue volunteers. "People who care for animals and are voices for the voiceless are angels on earth and I am inspired every single time I walk into a shelter and see everyone taking the time out of their busy lives to make sure animals in need of love and basic necessities are taken care of."