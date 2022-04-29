The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shuts Down Rumors About Melissa McBride's Exit

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is stopping rumors dead in their tracks.

The star spoke out against the "toxic" rumors that have circulated since Melissa McBride announced her exit from The Walking Dead spin-off Carol & Daryl. He stated that Norman Reedus is not to blame for his co-star's exit, writing on Twitter April 29, "Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody's business. Norm, who's given more than anyone to you all. Just S--TTY."

An AMC spokesperson previously confirmed to E! News that McBride had decided to exit the series ahead of filming as "relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time."

Some social media users assumed that the series was set in Europe on the behest of Reedus, whose girlfriend, Diane Kruger, is from Germany. However, as Morgan explained in a separate tweet, "Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That's studio/network."