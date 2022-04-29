Get $108 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Products for Just $38

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nailing down a solid skincare routine is easier said than done. There are so many different factors that affect our skin's health and appearance. I don't know about you, but I am always on the hunt for beauty fixes, especially if I can find those solutions at a discount. When there's a good deal on Peter Thomas Roth skincare products, it's a must-shop situation. Peter Thomas Roth has some of my favorite skincare products, from the peel-off masks to the under eye patches, Peter Thomas Roth always comes through with game-changers that you can always count on.
If you're not sure what to buy, The Peter's Picks For The Girl is a four-piece bundle full of top-notch products. The set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. That is a can't-miss discount, for sure.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
Peter Thomas Roth always the best value sets. I always get them for my mom (and myself) as gifts. This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
If you're on the fence about buying Peter Thomas Roth's Peter's Picks For The Girl set, check out these reviews from satisfied shoppers.
A Peter Thomas Roth shopper said, "Loved this set.. got it for the full size FirmX peeling gel which is phenomenal. All the other products were such a bonus. Peter Thomas Roth is my favorite skincare for sure. Also the water drench cloud cream is ultra soft."
Another customer shared, "I loved this bundle it was a great steal! I love the firmx peeling gel. It clear my face of scars over time and The other products feel great as well and has not broken me out!"
A different shopper raved, "I love the cleanser. It smells like peaches and the mud Moor mask makes my face feel like silk!
