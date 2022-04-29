Why Kiernan Shipka Wouldn't Date Her BFF Timothée Chalamet

After starring in One & Two together years ago, Kiernan Shipka and Timothée Chalamet formed a friendship—but don’t think about starting romance rumors. Find out why they won't cross that line.

Ever wonder what it would be like to live with Timothée Chalamet?

Kiernan Shipka, who's been friends with the actor for years, revealed on the April 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it was like to have Chalamet occasionally "crash" with her and her family in Los Angeles and shared one of his unique habits.

"I would say that his eating habits were always funny to me," she said, "like the times of day that he ate were always kind of quite odd and random."

The actress also said she would sometimes bring Chalamet along on some of her dates. "One or two times when I wanted to hang with a guy and I didn't really know if I wanted it to be a thing or not, I would bring a friend and he was usually the friend I would bring," she explained. "Yeah, like a big bro."

But would there ever be a chance of the two striking up a romance? "No," Shipka replied, noting "he's like a brother to me."

Chalamet, 26, and Shipka, 22, met while working on the 2015 movie One & Two and developed a sibling-like bond. As their careers continued the grow—her starring in shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Swimming With Sharks and him appearing in movies like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and Dune—they've stayed in touch. Shipka even shared a photo of the duo on National Sibling Day two years ago.

"It's like watching your brother do amazing things," the Mad Men alum said in a 2020 interview with Refinery29. "My mom drove him to his final audition for Beautiful Boy. He's such a part of the Shipka clan. He should hyphenate his last name, actually."

Watch the video to see Shipka's interview.

