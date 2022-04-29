Coach Outlet’s 48 Hour Mother’s Day Gifting Frenzy Is On & The Deals Are Too Good to Miss

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shoppers, get your wallets ready! We're here to help you start the weekend off right with an insane sale that you definitely don't want to miss, especially if you haven't gotten your Mother's Day shopping done.
Coach Outlet's 48 Hour Gifting Frenzy is on and it's the perfect time to shop for Mother's Day gifts. It's a sale you don't want to miss as you can score limited time only deals like bags under $100, styles under $50 and an extra 15% off boxed gift sets. In addition to that, Coach Outlet is also offering a buy a bag, get a wallet for 20% offdeal and so many shopper-fave styles are included in that offer.
But of course, the main event is the hourly deal where you can score some serious discounts on bags, shoes, jewelry and more. There's one deal for each hour and you only have that one hour to score the incredible price.
It's also important to note that Coach Outlet's shipping deadline for guaranteed delivery by Mother's Day is May 1. If you've been procrastinating on buying gifts, now's the best time to shop.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles on Coach Outlet right now. Check those out below.
Coach Rowan File Bag
Stuck on what to get the mom in your life? Coach's best-selling Rowan File Bag makes an excellent gift. It's classy, sophisticated and hands-free. She can fit all her absolute essentials and a little more. Plus, it's on sale for less than $100.
Coach Andy Crossbody
This sweet new drop on Coach Outlet features soft, refined pebble leather, drawstring and magnetic snap closures, and a detachable handle and strap so you can use any way you want. It's available in two colors: faded blush and black. Right now, it's on sale for 60% off.
Coach Kay Crossbody
Coach's Kay crossbody gets sold out all the time — just look at the reviews begging for a restock! It's not hard to see why it's so popular. It's super cute, so unique and perfect for the season. Right now, you can snag one for yourself for just $159.
Coach Signature Pool Slide
Chill by the pool in style with Coach's signature pool slide in shamrock green. It's originally $95, but you can snag a pair today for just $28.
Coach Lori Shoulder Bag
This adorable pink purse was designed to be effortlessly relaxed on the outside and perfectly organized on the inside. It's soft, lightweight and perfect for the season.
Coach Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
This perfectly sized shoulder bag was designed to fit everything you need to go about your day. It comes in black and pink, and it's on sale for 60% off.
Coach Cammie Chain Bucket Bag In Colorblock
Coach Outlet shoppers describe this bag as "magnificent" and a "staple." In fact one reviewer wrote, "I love this versatile casual hobo bag. It goes with everything and I get all the compliments. This is the bag that set all my bags off, ad I have about 30 different Coach bags."
Poppy Crossbody In Blocked Signature Canvas
According to Coach Outlet shoppers, this bag is everything. It's comfortable, stylish and surprisingly roomy. It features two credit card slots and a chic chain strap with 22-inch drop. It also comes with a detachable card case that you can connect to the chain strap for easy access. Love!
Coach Jamie Camera Bag
You really can't go wrong with a sleek white purse, especially one from Coach. Right now you can score Coach's Jamie Camera Bag for $149.
Coach Kleo Shoulder Bag 17
Coach Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 is a total compliment-getter. It's cute, compact and perfect for spring and summer. It's a must-have for your wardrobe.
