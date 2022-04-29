Selling Sunset Fans Spot Yet Another Puzzling Editing Error With Christine Quinn's Hat

Hats off to Selling Sunset fans!
Ever since season five of the hit Netflix reality show premiered on April 22, eagle-eyed viewers have been taking to social media to point out editing errors they've spotted in the new episodes. From Jason Oppenheim appearing to make a call on his phone's camera app to a wardrobe mishap, there's been a variety of onscreen blunders that have kept fans amused—and bemused—in between all the drama. The latest one that's causing a buzz? A scene involving realtor Christine Quinn during series newcomer Chelsea Lazkani's tea party.
Here's the tea: In episode eight titled "She's Your Problem Too," Christine arrived to Chelsea's soirée dressed to impress in a bright pink frock and a light blue fascinator on her head. However, seconds later, the self-proclaimed show villain was seen wearing a large pink hat that matched her dress. A head-turner, indeed.
"Not christine's hat changing in the middle of a scene lmaooo," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote of the gaffe, "The continuity editor on this show is for s--t."
So, what's the deal with the change-up? In an exclusive chat with E! News, Christine's stylist Kat Gosik broke down the reality star's look.
@jpatzz Edit fail but both good looks! #netflix #sellingsunset #sellingsunsetnetflix #editfail #netflix #sellingsunsetseason5 #christinequinn #fabulous ? original sound - J P
"Christine told me they had a tea party coming up so we wanted to be very literal. It's over-the-top and very camp," she said. "If you notice, when Christine walks into the scene, she's wearing a blue hat and then it changes to pink. I gave her both options and I think she switched her mind mid-shooting."
After all, Kat noted, Christine is "shooting a TV show, and the main goal of television is to entertain."
"There should be no lack of entertainment in the outfits," the stylist said. "The best part about working with Christine is that she's not afraid to take a risk and be out there. She always understands the assignment and realizes that fashion is meant to be fun."