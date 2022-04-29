Selling Sunset Fans Spot Yet Another Puzzling Editing Error With Christine Quinn's Hat

Watch : Netflix's Selling Sunset, RHONJ Reunion & Naked and Afraid

Hats off to Selling Sunset fans!

Ever since season five of the hit Netflix reality show premiered on April 22, eagle-eyed viewers have been taking to social media to point out editing errors they've spotted in the new episodes. From Jason Oppenheim appearing to make a call on his phone's camera app to a wardrobe mishap, there's been a variety of onscreen blunders that have kept fans amused—and bemused—in between all the drama. The latest one that's causing a buzz? A scene involving realtor Christine Quinn during series newcomer Chelsea Lazkani's tea party.

Here's the tea: In episode eight titled "She's Your Problem Too," Christine arrived to Chelsea's soirée dressed to impress in a bright pink frock and a light blue fascinator on her head. However, seconds later, the self-proclaimed show villain was seen wearing a large pink hat that matched her dress. A head-turner, indeed.

"Not christine's hat changing in the middle of a scene lmaooo," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote of the gaffe, "The continuity editor on this show is for s--t."