Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Polar Opposites With Chic Joint Appearance at Prince Charles’ Trust Gala

Glinda and Elphaba, is that you? Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid just proved opposites attract when it comes to a fashion statement.

The dynamic duo arrived at The Prince's Trust Gala in New York City on April 28, rocking outfits that were strikingly different but perfectly paired.

For the event, Gigi sported a bright pink off-the-shoulder Valentino dress embellished with sequins. She completed the pretty-in-pink look with matching tights, platform heels and a small purse. For her glam, Gigi kept it soft and neutral with minimal eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Bella gave gothic glamour in a black strapless gown with matching mesh gloves and heels. She paired the ensemble with diamond jewelry, a bold winged eyeliner and a chic up-do.

The sisters served the style statements at the charity event, which was co-chaired by musician Lionel Richie and British Vogue's Edward Enninful. According to the Prince's Trust USA's website, the trust was established by Prince Charles to benefit the lives of young people in the U.K. The 2022 gala is an opportunity to celebrate those who have been impacted by the global efforts of The Prince's Trust, per the site.