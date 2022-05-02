These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Over the Met Gala's almost 75 years, celebs have given fans unforgettable looks in its recent almost 50 years with a star-studded red carpet.

In recent years, stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Cher have effortlessly embodied themes like "China: Through the Looking Glass" and "Haute Couture." Memorable looks include Rihanna's "Heavenly Bodies" outfit featuring a Maison Margiela coat and a bishop's hat by Stephen Jones, and Lil Nas X's three-part Versace look with a shimmering body suit.

For 2022, celebs will strut the Met Gala red carpet dressed for the second part of the "In America" theme: "An Anthology of Fashion." According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibition will "highlight sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of the American Wing period rooms," calling for gala looks that embrace 18th century fashion.

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be co-chairs of this year's gala while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour serve as honorary chairs.