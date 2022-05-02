These Met Gala Entrances Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Over the Met Gala's almost 75 years, celebs have given fans unforgettable looks in its recent almost 50 years with a star-studded red carpet.
In recent years, stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Cher have effortlessly embodied themes like "China: Through the Looking Glass" and "Haute Couture." Memorable looks include Rihanna's "Heavenly Bodies" outfit featuring a Maison Margiela coat and a bishop's hat by Stephen Jones, and Lil Nas X's three-part Versace look with a shimmering body suit.
For 2022, celebs will strut the Met Gala red carpet dressed for the second part of the "In America" theme: "An Anthology of Fashion." According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibition will "highlight sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of the American Wing period rooms," calling for gala looks that embrace 18th century fashion.
Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be co-chairs of this year's gala while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour serve as honorary chairs.
Last year's theme brought out plenty of tributes to U.S. visionaries, leaders and activists. Grownish's Yara Shahidi honored Civil Rights activist Josephine Baker, who became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture in 1927. Nikkie de Jagar—known by her internet title NikkieTutorials—paid tribute to activist Marsha P. Johnson, who was a prominent activist in the Stonewall Uprising.
But no matter the dress code for the evening, fans can always rely on the Met Gala's outlandish yet unforgettable arrivals to leave them speechless—whether it's Pose's Billy Porter being carried in by six shirtless men or Katy Perry dressing as a chandelier, candle lights and all. More recently, Kim Kardashian arrived in an all-black body suit, covering her entire face and body, while Frank Ocean dressed in Prada and carried around a Shrek baby as his plus one.
