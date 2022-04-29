Housewives History: Shereé Whitfield Tells All on the Fight That Spawned "Who Gon' Check Me, Boo?"

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

They're the five little words that will probably go down in history as the most memorable line every spoken on The Real Housewives: "Who gon' check me, boo?"

"Not probably. It is the most iconic," Shereé Whitfield told E! News during an exclusive interview ahead of her season 14 return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Shereé uttered the now infamous phrase during a season two fight with her party planner Anthony Shorter, who threatened to "check" her. Now, she's recounting the day that spawned her legendary catchphrase for E! News' Housewives history series, in addition to spilling scoop on season 14.

"What I remember from that day is I was over Anthony. I knew he wasn't the guy for me but of course we're on reality TV so we have to follow everything. So I had to meet with Anthony and let him know that I no longer want to work with him. Something in me said, 'This isn't going to go well.' I never imagined it would go as far as it went.

The Bravo star continued, "This man literally stood up and kind of raised his hands to me. Of course that was cut out, but he raised his hands to me and said, 'Bitch, I will smack the s--t out of you,' or something like that. That's when I jumped up like, 'I wish you would!' It was like an out-of-body experience. I never imagined it would go that way in that direction. I knew he might be upset that I didn't want to continue to use his services but I never thought it would escalate to where it did. But out of that, we got, 'Who gon' check me, boo?' the most iconic moment in reality [TV]."