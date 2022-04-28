Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: Muffins, Gummy Bears and a Vaping Witness

Watch : 5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

All eyes are on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing legal battle, as well as the strange moments defining it.

Five years after their breakup, Depp is going head-to-head with his ex-wife in a Virginia courtroom over a Washington Post essay Heard penned back in 2018, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although she never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's attorneys have argued in court documents that Heard's op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax" created "to advance her career." Heard is countersuing her former husband for $100 million.

And while the Depp's defamation trial against Heard has unearthed some shocking revelations, it has also made people say "hmmm." For one, the courtroom—including the judge presiding over the case—was flummoxed when a pre-recorded deposition that showed a witness vaping from the inside of his car was played for the jury.

Not to mention an odd exchange between Heard's attorney and a witness for Depp about who specifically brought muffins for the Aquaman actress on the day of her clinical evaluation. (And if you're wondering: Yes, they actually spent time in court breaking it down.)