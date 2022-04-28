Euphoria and Hailey Bieber-Inspired Hair Decor Is the Newest in Y2K Trends

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The chokehold that Euphoria's fashion and beauty looks still have on us is evident in the newest in Y2K trends: hair decor. Even celebrities are in on the trend. Hailey Bieber rocked the cutest baby braids when she attended weekend 1 of Coachella. Speaking of festivals, seeing it-girls everywhere at Coachella donning rhinestones, pearls, and baby braids prove this trend is here to stay.

Even though we're taking inspiration from characters on a television show and celebrities with glam teams, this trend is super easy and affordable to achieve. Euphoria's Makeup Artist Kirsten Sage Coleman and Costume Designer Heidi Bivens have even said the rhinestones they used on some of the show's most iconic beauty looks came from Amazon. We're especially obsessed with Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney's rhinestoned-hair for Euphoria.

Scroll below for 15 hair accessories from Amazon to decorate your hair in the cutest ways.