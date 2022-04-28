TikToker Jaden Hossler Seems to Address Nessa Barrett Breakup Rumors

Did TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett split? Find out about his cryptic “Life isn’t what it seems” Instagram message.

By Corinne Heller Apr 28, 2022 10:42 PMTags
MusicTikTok
Watch: 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

Have TikTok singers Jaden "Jxdn" Hossler and Nessa Barrett fallen out of tune?

The couple, who were reportedly living together, sparked breakup rumors after fans speculated that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. But in a since-deleted Instagram Story, shared on April 28 and reposted by a fan, Jaden stated, "Just so everyone is clear I didn't unfollow anyone. I definitely don't handle things online."

"Life isn't what it seems," he added. "Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don't want this."

E! News has reached out to reps of Jaden and Nessa for further comment.

Currently, he follows her on Instagram, while she does not follow him. On April 27, Nessa shared a TikTok video showing her appearing to cry in bed. The clip was set to Sufjan Stevens' 2015 song "Fourth of July." She turned off the comments.

Nessa and Jaden first sparked romance rumors in February 2021 after releasing their song "la di die." A few months later, Jaden confirmed that he was Nessa's boyfriend during a joint radio interview with Audacy host Kevan Kenney.

photos
See All the Best Celebrity Doppelgängers From the Latest TikTok Trend

This past January, Nessa told Seventeen that she and Jaden "just officially moved in together," adding, "The energy in the house is already insane. We finished setting up our studio and we sing nonstop, it's incredible. We have so many instruments that we play. Even when we're bored, we'll find beats on YouTube and play and freestyle, and it's the funniest thing ever."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

2
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

3

90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Attack

She continued, "It's so crazy because every now and then, we'll go up to each other and we'll be like, 'Babe, I have this idea.' And then we'll sing each other the lyrics and see if the other thinks it's cool. It's like we're each other's tests."

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

2
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

3

90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Attack

4

Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case

5

Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son

Latest News

How Rose Leslie Coped with Kit Harington’s Addiction

TikToker Jaden Hossler Seems to Address Nessa Barrett Breakup Rumors

Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son

James Corden Is Leaving The Late Late Show

Meet the Players of The Circle Season 4

Celebrate National Superhero Day With These 14 Marvelous Must-Haves

Exclusive

Kelly Rowland Shares Which Celeb Friends She Asks for Parenting Advice