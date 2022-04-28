TikToker Jaden Hossler Seems to Address Nessa Barrett Breakup Rumors

Watch : 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

Have TikTok singers Jaden "Jxdn" Hossler and Nessa Barrett fallen out of tune?

The couple, who were reportedly living together, sparked breakup rumors after fans speculated that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. But in a since-deleted Instagram Story, shared on April 28 and reposted by a fan, Jaden stated, "Just so everyone is clear I didn't unfollow anyone. I definitely don't handle things online."

"Life isn't what it seems," he added. "Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don't want this."

E! News has reached out to reps of Jaden and Nessa for further comment.

Currently, he follows her on Instagram, while she does not follow him. On April 27, Nessa shared a TikTok video showing her appearing to cry in bed. The clip was set to Sufjan Stevens' 2015 song "Fourth of July." She turned off the comments.

Nessa and Jaden first sparked romance rumors in February 2021 after releasing their song "la di die." A few months later, Jaden confirmed that he was Nessa's boyfriend during a joint radio interview with Audacy host Kevan Kenney.