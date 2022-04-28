James Corden Is Leaving The Late Late Show

Watch : Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

James Corden is bidding farewell to The Late Late Show.

E! News has learned that the late night host, who took over the show from Craig Ferguson in March 2015, is exiting the talk show after signing a one-year extension to his contract. He's set to leave ahead of summer 2023.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," Corden told Deadline, who first broke the news. "I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Corden added, "My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision.

Since taking over the reins, Corden has turned The Late Late Show into a pillar of late night programming. In particular, his Carpool Karaoke recurring segment—featuring guests like Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber—became a viral sensation.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special—a CBS primetime version of the popular segment—has even earned Corden two Emmys.