Meet The Players of The Circle Season 4—Who Aren’t All What They Seem

Netflix's The Circle is promising its "spiciest season yet." Meet the nine contestants competing on season four of the salacious and addictive social media competition series.

The Circle is back and a little sabotage has never looked so good.

Nine new contestants are set to play the game, where mistaken identities and knives in the back are all just part of the festivities. 

In the season four trailer, Netflix promised the "spiciest season ever." That's really saying something given some of the insane twists and turns we've seen on The Circle before.

"We're back, baby," host Michelle Buteau says in the trailer. "This is the ultimate game of social media where players can choose to play themselves or catfish as someone completely new." 

Whoever does the best job of convincing the other contestants about their identity—or does the best job lying—takes home a grand prize of $150,000. Hey, who's above a few little white lies for that much cold, hard cash?

"Not only am I buying us a house," a player says in the trailer, "we're getting a pool, too!" 

The Circle is changing lives, people!

The first four episodes of the new season will drop on May 4, with additional episodes released on subsequent Wednesdays.

Read on for details about all nine of the season four contestants:

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Alyssa

Alyssa, 27, from New York describes herself as "an assistant to a sex coach." We're on board already.

"I love helping people have amazing sex," she says, "and I can very comfortably say the word vagina." If that becomes useful on The Circle, we know we're in for a good season!

om Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Bru

Bru (real name Josh Brubaker) is a 24-year-old radio host from West Hollywood, California. Wonder how many podcasts he has. 

He describes himself as a golden retriever: "trustworthy, loyal and kind." We'll see if his time on The Circle is all bark, no bite.

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
John/Carol

John, 24, from New Jersey grew up in the same town where they filmed The Sopranos, so it's only natural that he's going to be playing The Circle as his Italian mother Carol. A social media content creator, John describes himself "as Italian as it possibly gets" and even has a tattoo of St. Anthony on his chest. We'll see if John's catfishing has any prayer of earning him $150k.

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Crissa

We've got a baller in our midst! Crissa, 31, is only the 13th woman in history to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Once you've beaten the Washington Generals hundreds of times, how hard can The Circle be? Crissa says she's going to rely on her "full-court vision" to win the whole thing. We love a basketball pun!

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Yu Ling

Yu Ling, 25, works as a brand marketing consultant in San Francisco. The daughter of two immigrant parents, she says she was "raised culturally by MTV and VH1." We see you, Yu Lin. Flavor of Love fanatics have to stick together.

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Parker/Paul

Miami native Parker, 21, will be playing The Circle as her 56-year-old father Paul. "My only two personality traits really are being in a sorority and going out and partying," she says. We're not sure whether to laugh or cry. Good luck, Parker/Paul!

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Frank

Frank,28, a social worker from Maryland, calls himself "the big boy with a big personality." We want to be friends with Frank. 

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Alex/Nathan

Alex, 28, a commercial banker from Scottsdale, Arizona, will be playing The Circle as Nathan, a "22-year-old fresh out of college frat bro." Sounds like he'd get along with Parker! Alex describes himself as "a catfish in real life, because my personal life and professional life are very different." Is that cheating? We'd watch out for Alex/Nathan.

Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022
Rachel

Rachel, 29, is a paranormal researcher from Houston, which is apparently a thing. "Having paranormal experiences as a kid allowed me to open up that part of my brain," she says, "and now it remains open." Sounds spooky, but to each their own!

