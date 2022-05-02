Nikki Hilariously Shows Off Her Sex Toy Collection to Her Mom on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

The premiere episode of E!'s Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? featured an LOL-worthy unboxing of Nikki's sex toys. Scroll on to see what else you missed!

By Allison Crist May 02, 2022 3:00 AMTags
TVReality TVShowsCelebritiesNBCUWelcome Home Nikki Glaser?Nikki Glaser
Watch: Nikki Glaser Goes Rollerblading With Ex-Chris Convy

This is one show-and-tell we wouldn't want to be a part of.

Nikki Glaser was more than happy to give her mom, Julie, an up-close-and-personal tour of her sex toy collection on the May 1 episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. The mother-daughter duo stumbled upon the, erm, hidden treasures while moving Nikki into her new St. Louis apartment. 

"Dear god," the comedian said of the under-mattress discovery, "This is where all of my secrets are."

Julie reacted in a confessional alongside Nikki's dad, EJ, admitting, "I wasn't surprised that she had these things. It was the amount. It was shocking."

Nikki ultimately took the moment in stride and used the opportunity to play a game she dubbed "Sex Toy or Thing You'd Find in a Nursing Home." Her roommate Andrew correctly identified a bunion cushion, but after grabbing something he guessed was "a breathing apparatus," Nikki revealed, "Nope, it's a p--sy pump."

photos
Nikki Glaser's Cutest Childhood Pics & Family Photos

More specifically—and thankfully for Andrew—it was an unused p--sy pump. 

Julie, meanwhile, didn't join in on the game, but she couldn't have been too upset. After all, she told EJ that Nikki "definitely has a really good collection." 

His response? "We oughta move your mattress sometime."

See the hilarious moment for yourself by watching the full Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? episode here. You can also get to know Nikki, Julie, EJ and more of the cast by scrolling through the below gallery.

Mary Ellen Matthews/E! Entertainment
Nikki Glaser

Best-known for stand-up comedy, Nikki Glaser is no stranger to the big and small screen, having appeared in movies and TV shows such as Trainwreck, FBoy Island, Nikki & Sara Live and multiple Comedy Central celebrity roasts, along with hosting The Nikki Glaser Podcast. Not to mention, she has an adorable pup named Luigi!

Mary Ellen Matthews/E! Entertainment
Julie Glaser

If there's one thing Glaser's mother Julie loves more than her daughter—or her pup Marion—it's a good bargain, often found browsing the aisles of Goodwill for a good deal.

EJ Glaser

In the series premiere, Nikki jokes that her father EJ was "such a good dad that he f***ed me up," joking, "No man has ever loved me as much as my dad does."

E!
Andrew Collin

Stand-up comedian Andrew Collin and Glaser have been friends ever since she met him during his days as a dog-walker. He serves as Glaser's co-host on The Nikki Glaser Podcast and is her apartment roomie in St. Louis.

E!
Chris Convy

Glaser and her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy first met while working on Nikki & Sara Live in New York and have been on-again, off-again for years. Since he moved back to their shared hometown, the two began to rekindle their relationship, as Convoy jokes in the series premiere that they've agreed to be "officially unofficial."

E!
Kerstin Robertson

Glaser first met Kerstin Roberston back in the fourth grade after her impression of a hamster made her crack up in during class. Looks like these childhood best friends share the same sense of humor!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Trip With Travis

2

Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

3
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's WH Correspondents' Dinner Date

4

How Joe Alwyn Really Feels About Winning Grammy Alongside Taylor Swift

5

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Latest News

Why Princess Charlotte Will Never Be Your Average Spare Heir

Nikki Shows Off Sex Toy Collection on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser

Behold, the Most Unforgettable Moments in Met Gala History

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

These Stars at Their First Met Galas Are a Total Fashion Throwback

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

Princess Charlotte Joined by Family Dog in Adorable 7th Birthday Pics