Celebrate National Superhero Day With These 14 Marvelous Must-Haves

Happy National Superhero Day!
In case you didn't know, National Superhero Day happens every April 28 and was created by employees at Marvel Comics in 1995. It started as a day to celebrate everyone's favorite fictional crime fighting heroes, but has then expanded to include real life heroes such as doctors, police officers, firefighters and more.
There are so many ways to celebrate National Superhero Day like watching a superhero movie marathon or catching up on Disney+'s Moon Knight. Our favorite way to celebrate? Stocking up on all the merch we need to flaunt our fandom with pride.
From a stylish padded Marvel logo backpack big enough to hold your super suit and more to a trio of chic stemless cups from Corkcicle that'll keep you caffeinated throughout the Spider-Verse and beyond, we've rounded up all the Marvel must-haves you need to get your hands on ASAP. Check those out below.
Marvel Backpack
This stylish Marvel Comics backpack features all your faves like Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor and Spider-Man.
Marvel Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness Psychadelic Tee
This psychedelic tee will get you ready for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Snag this now and you'll be ready for opening night!
Corkcicle Marvel Sport Canteen
Superheroes know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day. Corkcicle's line of Marvel Sport Canteens will keep your drinks cold for up to 25 hours. You can also choose between seven of your favorite Marvel superheroes including Captain America, Spider-Man and Iron Man.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Mini-Backpack
Loungefly never fails to impress with their super cute mini backpacks. This backpack for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is so detailed, you may want to keep it on display!
Thor Love And Thunder-Inspired Pullover
This fun pullover inspired by the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film is totally customizable. There are six colors available and you can get the graphic on a t-shirt, hoodie or pullover.
Pandora x Marvel Iron Man Bracelet Set
Save the world while looking extra glam with this Pandora x Marvel Iron Man bracelet set which features a heart-shaped arc reactor on the charm and an inspiring "Find your power" message on the back of Iron Man's helmet.
Loungefly Marvel WandaVision Classic Costumes Mini Backpack
This Box Lunch-exclusive mini backpack from Loungefly features everyone's favorite unusual couple in their classic costumes.
Funko Pop! Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness - Doctor Strange with Chase
Funko Pop! collectors, not only do you need the Doctor Strange figure from the new movie, but there's also a one in six chance you'll get this super cool cosmic chase variant.
The Magic Number Sweatshirt Inspired by Spider-Man: Far From Home
Etsy shopping Spider-Man fans can't stop raving over this Spider-Man: Far From Home-inspired sweatshirt. Reviewers say the print quality is top notch and the pullover itself is super cozy. Dannielle3Dlight on Etsy actually makes a lot of custom apparel for fandoms, so definitely check those all out.
Corkcicle Spider-Man Stemless Set
Step, or shall we say swing, into the Spider-Verse with this trio of stemless cups from Corkcicle. These were made to keep drinks cold fo up to nine hours and hot for three.
Marvel Logo Zip Hoodie for Adults by Our Universe
Rep your love for all things Marvel with this stylish zip front hoodie from Our Universe. It features a large Marvel logo at the front, long raglan sleeves, pouch pockets and a Marvel logo print hood lining. A must-have for fans!
Ruggable Wakanda Forever Black & Cream Rug
These super chic rugs from Ruggable are obsession-worthy and they're washable! Ruggable's Wakanda Forever rug comes in four color combos including black/cream and dark grey. If you want to rep your love for Black Panther, this pattern features some iconic symbols without being too in your face. We have one in our living room and it is stunning in person. Highly recommend!
Ruggable Spider-Man Ftanng Rug
Who says you still can't have a Spider-Man rug in your "adult" apartment? The image below clearly says otherwide. Ruggable's washable rugs start at $99.
Avengers Super Hero Marvel Crewneck
The crew's all here! This comfy graphic crewneck comes in eight colors including white, maroon and black. It's also on sale right now for 20% off.
